New farm manager at Bradford Estates for first time since 1982

A full-time farm manager has joined the team at Bradford Estates for the first time since 1982 as it takes its farming practices back in hand to ensure a sustainable future.

Oliver Scott and Alexander Newport

Oliver Scott, 39, joins the Estate from Thelveton Estates in Norfolk, with responsibility for creating and driving forward a new farming strategy for the Estate’s 3,600 acres of farmland.

Oliver’s appointment is part of managing director Alexander Newport’s 100-year regeneration vision which will leave a healthy legacy for generations to come.

The changes will include new farming practices being adopted across the Estates, including increasing ground cover crops and introducing grazing animals to reduce the need for fertilisers, direct drilling into the soil to plant crops instead of invasive tilling to reduce CO2 emissions, and ensuring habitats are created for natural insect predators such as ladybirds and starlings to reduce the need for chemical pesticides.

“Appointing a farm manager is an incredibly exciting step forward for us,” said Alexander.

“Our farmland is a huge asset to us and a really important part of our future plans. Oliver joining us will help bring all our ideas and visions together and make it happen.”

Since returning to Shropshire from London to run the Estates just over 12 months ago, Alexander has already boosted staff numbers by over half as he looks to ensure the business has a strong future.

His plans have a large focus on sustainability and include a complete overhaul of the farming business.

“It’s a really exciting time to be joining the Estates team,” said Oliver. “It’s very rare to start a job and not inherit someone’s work before you. Normally you’d be taking on workers, machinery and processes but starting at Bradford Estates, it’s all completely new.”



Oliver explained it was a challenge but one he was excited to take on.

“It will be challenging but starting from the very beginning will enable us to do things the way we want to without dealing with processes that are in place because they always have been,” he added. “It’s an honour really to be in a unique position like this.”

Oliver, who has relocated to Shropshire for the position and now lives on the Estates in Brineton with his partner Sarah, has worked in the agricultural sector since he was at school.



“I did a diploma in Agriculture at Lackham College before travelling and working on farms in Australia and New Zealand,” he said. “I then came back to the UK to study and did a degree at Harper Adams University in Agrifood Marketing and Business.

“Since then I’ve worked on various farms and estates including as crop production manager at Holkham Estate and farm manager at Thelveton Estate. I’ve learned a lot over the years and I’m looking forward to bringing that knowledge to the position at Bradford Estates.”

Oliver said his own passions aligned with Alexander’s visions for the future.

“Regenerative farming is definitely the future of UK farming and Alexander is spot on with his ideas for the land here,” he added. “I’m excited to help make it happen.”

Last year, Bradford Estates called upon the expertise of two independent soil experts to look at the current farming landscape on the estate.

“Taking back control of our land is a significant step forward for us,” Alexander explained. “It means we can ensure we employ regenerative practices and look after our most important asset – the land and soil.

“Globally modern farming methods are stripping the nutrients out of the soil, and if left unchecked, our farmlands will eventually become unviable for crop growth and farming in the future.

“Most current UK farming relies on chemical fertilisers, pesticides and herbicides to ensure that the yield is as high as possible. But there’s now evidence to show that the side effects of this mean that within the next 50-100 years, our soils will no longer be fertile enough for the growth of crops. We have a duty to change things.

“It’s a long-term solution, rather than an overnight change but it’s something we’re passionate about and I’m delighted to have Oliver here to steer us in the right direction.”