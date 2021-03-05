5.1 C
Online success for Shrewsbury beauty therapist

A holistic therapist from Shrewsbury has made the most of lockdown and moved part of her beauty business online.

Sarah enjoying a cup of herbal tea ahead of one of her beauty workshops
Sarah Hodnett, an award winning therapist, has been putting her teaching qualifications to good use to devise and host a number of evening and daytime online workshops on subjects such as aromatherapy, self-massage and make-up. To make the online experience special, relevant products including cleansers, face oil and tea light candles are sent in the post for clients to use during the workshop.

Sarah said: “We have been delighted to be fully booked when we have been able to open but the online workshops have enabled me to keep in touch with existing clients as well as engage with new customers in a fun and engaging way.

“I’ve also been offering online skin consultations to replicate the salon experience and devised a Mother and Daughter Pamper session for Mother’s Day featuring a cleansing, toning and moisturising morning facial routine which can be shared even if mums and daughters are apart.”

Having set up her business nine years ago, Sarah has built a loyal customer base as well as over 4,000 followers across her social media platforms who are regularly offered free tips and events such as a tea time facial.

Over the years, Sarah has helped raise funds for Severn Hospice, the Shrewsbury Street Pastors, West Midlands Search & Rescue and Cruse Bereavement Care with pamper events. She is also the regional coordinator of Look Good Feel Better UK working closely with beauty consultant volunteers who help ladies struggling with the visible side effects of cancer with monthly skincare and make-up workshops

As an independent business located in the heart of Shrewsbury, Sarah has recently joined Shrewsbury Business Chamber and was delighted support the ‘Shrewsbury’s Open’ campaign earlier this year.

She said: “I can’t wait to get back to face to face networking and hands on treatments, I have felt extremely grateful to have had the support from my clients who put their trust in me and continued to visit me for their regular treatments and supported my online events.”

