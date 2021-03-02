M3 accelerates with MG Motor UK appointment

M3 is celebrating a high-profile account win after it was appointed as the creative agency for MG Motor UK Ltd, one of the UK’s best-known automotive brands.

Nick Lovett (MD), Basia Agbor (Senior Designer), Stu Perry (Group Creative Director), Lennon Kelly (Client Services Director) and Candice Donnelly (Senior Account Manager)

The full-service advertising agency, which has its head office in Albrighton, fought off competition from rival Midlands and national agencies to secure the contract.

A dedicated team of creatives, strategists, designers and account handlers, led by Group Creative Director Stu Perry and Client Services Director Lennon Kelly, have been tasked with establishing MG as a challenger to target the big four car brands in the UK.

M3 will also help to support the company’s position as a modern international car manufacturer, with a specific focus on the growing electric vehicle market.

New UK brand guidelines and national tactical campaigns to promote MG’s range from April 2021 will be the first priorities, along with supporting growth and the firm’s 120 main dealer network.

The two-year contract kicks-off in April and is a significant win for the agency, who is continuing to grow despite the impact of the global pandemic.

Nick Lovett, Managing Director of M3, commented: “This is a very exciting time for MG Motor UK as part of its continued evolution and, in particular, its desire to achieve an ‘EV tipping point’, where electric vehicle sales will overtake petrol models in 2022.

“We had to pitch against some amazing agencies and our team really delivered, understanding where the car brand wanted to go and how we could tell this story through compelling, thought-provoking campaigns.

“The win is a great start to 2021 for our agency and a real landmark contract that proves dynamic, independent agencies can deliver high-profile pitch wins.”

M3, which offers brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services, first started working with MG Motor UK eighteen months ago after it was commissioned to create the launch campaign for the company’s HS SUV model in the final quarter of 2019.

This proved extremely successful and led to the agency being invited to take part in a successful national pitch that was completed in November 2020.

Going forward, M3’s team will work across its three offices to support the client with strategy, execution of creative campaigns, production of marketing assets and digital material.

David Pugh, Marketing Director at MG Motor UK, added his support: “This is a really exciting appointment and one we believe will help us grow our UK market share and elevate our presence in the EV space, as well as reinforcing our position as a leading international car manufacturer.

“M3 really impressed us with its creative work on the HS SUV launch and this was reinforced with the fresh ideas and strategic thinking it brought to the pitch at the end of the year. The agency also understands our desire to be an exciting challenger brand and we’re looking forward to seeing how the team brings this conversation to life.”