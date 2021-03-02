6.2 C
Brain injury networking forum goes virtual

A virtual brain injury networking forum is being hosted by a Shropshire law firm in March – and professionals can sign up to attend the free event now.

The forum takes place between 10am and 11am on Thursday, March 18, and features a presentation by Sylvia Moss from the charity BASIC – an award-winning organisation committed to supporting people recovering from acquired brain and spinal injury and their families.

Neil Lorimer, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury team and one of the country’s leading legal experts in brain injuries, said: “Our brain injury networking events are always well-attended and by staging it online, we can still provide an interesting forum for discussion about the issues facing those who have suffered a brain injury.

“Our forums are an important meeting point for all those working in the field of brain injuries – a particularly traumatic area of personal injury or medical negligence cases.

“The effects of this type of injury often result in the most profound changes to the lives of survivors, family and friends.”

The forum will be held on Zoom and will offer an opportunity for further networking in breakout rooms.

Sylvia Moss will give a brief history of BASIC, what the charity does, the facilities it can offer to clients, and will share what the potential benefits are to clients.

Sylvia is a specialist physiotherapist, gaining her MSc in neurological physiotherapy in 2004. For 25 years she was employed by Salford Royal Hospital, ultimately becoming the clinical lead for physiotherapy and occupational therapy within Stroke services. 

Neil added: “Silvia will be giving us an insight into the valuable support BASIC is providing to clients, carers, guardians and families through its rehabilitation programme.”

The deadline for booking a place on the Zoom networking forum is March 17 and people can sign up by visiting eventbrite.co.uk and searching for ‘Brain Injury Networking Forum’.

