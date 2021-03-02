ANTA Education joins Kickstart Scheme

Growing Telford-based independent training provider ANTA Education has been approved to recruit new employees through the government’s Kickstart Scheme.

Oliver Stevens

The Kickstart Scheme provides funding to create new job placements for 16 to 24-year-olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long term unemployment. It’s part of the government’s plan for jobs which has been designed to help the country recover from the effects of the pandemic.

The team at ANTA say they are proud to announce their first placement, Oliver Stevens who has joined the team as an employment & training advisor. Oliver will be working with local businesses to help promote Mental Health Awareness within the workplace. As part of the Kickstart programme, Oliver will be completing a number of accredited courses, which will help in his career long term.

Managing Director Craig Howard said:

“We’re extremely lucky to be in the right place at the right time to be able to work with Oliver. He is very much a people person and extremely employable. He has been unlucky to find himself out of work, but we all believe that with the opportunity of the Kickstart programme, we can make a difference to Oliver’s career and he can make a big impact in our small business.

“Throughout 2021 we will be introducing two more Kickstart opportunities, which we hope will open the door for us to give more people, like Oliver a career opportunity that in other circumstances wouldn’t be available.

“I’d urge any employer in Shropshire and any 16-24 year job seekers to take a look at the Kickstart Scheme, it’s a fantastic initiative which can help a lot of people recover from the effects of the last 12 months.”