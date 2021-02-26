Law firm’s Telford office on the move

Lanyon Bowdler has moved offices in Telford – making the law firm even more accessible to clients.

The new reception area at Lanyon Bowdler’s Telford office

The award-winning firm has made the short journey from its previous home in Hazledine House, part of Telford Shopping Centre, to the landmark Kendal Court in Ironmasters Way.

The newly-refurbished building provides onsite parking for staff and clients, high-quality office space, and extended ground floor meeting and event space.

- Advertisement -

Brian Evans, managing partner at Lanyon Bowdler, said the new office was an ideal location for the firm’s growing team in Telford.

“We are delighted to have secured the move to Kendal Court – an excellent location which will prove hugely beneficial for our team and clients,” he said.

“Kendal Court is a highly-recognisable feature of the Telford landscape, and offers easy access to the Eastern Primary, M54 and Telford Railway Station.

“Hazledine House has been our home for the last few years, but the time has come to move on, and the new premises will better suit our needs going forward.

“At Kendal Court we can offer onsite parking and be more easily accessible to clients, as well as providing improved, expanded, working and meeting space.

“All of this means we can optimise team-working and provide a better client experience in the office once Covid restrictions end.”

Brian added: “In the meantime, we continue to offer appointments over the phone or via video – and where necessary we are still able to see clients face to face, subject to Covid-safe measures.

“We are currently asking clients to use our letterboxes for dropping off documents, and not to enter any of our offices unless they have a pre-arranged appointment.”

For more information, call 0800 652 3371 or visit the website at www.lblaw.co.uk.