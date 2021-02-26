Driver training providers see backlog of expired medicals

Driver training providers across the country are seeing a backlog of expired medicals due to the pandemic and the shutdown of HGV testing.

The expired medicals, meaning that many trainee drivers need to rebook and undergo the medical again before completing their training, is impacting the transport industry as haulage and transport firms also deal with the impact of Brexit.

The industry has seen an increase in trucks, and drivers, needing to be on the roads since the pandemic hit – but the lockdown has seen many trainee drivers’ medical certificates expire over the past few months.

D4Drivers, which provides a nationwide medical service, is now working with training providers to ensure they can continue to meet the needs of learners, including providing discounted medicals for trainees who currently hold expired certificates.

Tom Blain, of D4Drivers, which has more than 80 clinic sites in the UK and Ireland, said:

“Those training providers who have been working with us throughout the pandemic know that it is our top priority to ensure medicals continue to go ahead, and in a timely fashion but we are aware that there is a backlog of expired medicals and are working with providers to ensure a swift return to normal service.

“In order to ensure that we are doing everything we can to support training providers across the UK, we are offering all providers who open an account with D4Drivers the opportunity to book medicals at a discounted price for any candidates with an expired medical who will need another one before they can progress with their training.

“In the first lockdown when our venues closed it was many of our training customers that helped us by offering us use of their sites to hold clinics. I think that this is a great opportunity for us to show our gratitude, and help them and the wider transport industry to get back on its feet.”

D4 medical forms are only valid for four months once signed but the medical certificate is needed to continue with the HGV training and obtain a licence.