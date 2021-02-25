9.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Pave Aways hands over new homes in south Shropshire

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Residents have moved into their new homes in Craven Arms after building contractor Pave Aways completed its latest development for affordable housing provider, Connexus.

Pave Aways Construction Director Jamie Evans and Victoria Tomlinson, Director of Property at Connexus, pictured at the new homes in Craven Arms
Pave Aways Construction Director Jamie Evans and Victoria Tomlinson, Director of Property at Connexus, pictured at the new homes in Craven Arms

Keys for the 10 two-bedroom bungalows at Roman Downs were officially handed over to the housing association at a ceremony on February 18.  

The new builds will provide high quality and contemporary accommodation for local residents. It is the latest residential development completed by Pave Aways, which has also delivered homes for the Wrekin Housing Group, Powys County Council and private housebuilders.

- Advertisement -

Pave Aways’ Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We are delighted to have completed this development and hope residents will enjoy their new homes. The bungalows will be a valuable addition to the local housing stock in South Shropshire and to the community of Craven Arms. We have been proud to work with Connexus and deliver these quality new homes.”

Connexus is a community focused rural housing group that provides more than 10,500 homes across Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Victoria Tomlinson, Director of Property at Connexus, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Pave Aways to deliver much needed affordable housing to this South Shropshire community. These bungalows respond to local housing need and I’m sure residents will be happy in their homes for years to come.”

Business News sponsored by
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP