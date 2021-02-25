Pave Aways hands over new homes in south Shropshire

Residents have moved into their new homes in Craven Arms after building contractor Pave Aways completed its latest development for affordable housing provider, Connexus.

Pave Aways Construction Director Jamie Evans and Victoria Tomlinson, Director of Property at Connexus, pictured at the new homes in Craven Arms

Keys for the 10 two-bedroom bungalows at Roman Downs were officially handed over to the housing association at a ceremony on February 18.

The new builds will provide high quality and contemporary accommodation for local residents. It is the latest residential development completed by Pave Aways, which has also delivered homes for the Wrekin Housing Group, Powys County Council and private housebuilders.

- Advertisement -

Pave Aways’ Managing Director Steven Owen said: “We are delighted to have completed this development and hope residents will enjoy their new homes. The bungalows will be a valuable addition to the local housing stock in South Shropshire and to the community of Craven Arms. We have been proud to work with Connexus and deliver these quality new homes.”

Connexus is a community focused rural housing group that provides more than 10,500 homes across Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Victoria Tomlinson, Director of Property at Connexus, said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Pave Aways to deliver much needed affordable housing to this South Shropshire community. These bungalows respond to local housing need and I’m sure residents will be happy in their homes for years to come.”