February edition of Shropshire Business Live TV set to air

February’s edition of Shropshire Business Live TV brought to you by Shropshire Live, Shropshire Business and Yarrington streams live today at 12.30pm.

Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard are back on your screens with a busy show packed full of studio guests, local business news, features, on location reports and Ask the Expert.

Carl heads to Oswestry as we continue our feature on Aico – Shropshire’s Company of the Year. This month Carl finds out about their team development programmes.

Chris chats with Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for Transport and Highways, about the recent planning application for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road.

In the ‘Ask the Expert’ hot seat this month are Nick Jones of Nick Jones Wealth Planning and David Pugh from Lanyon Bowdler.

We find out about the growth plans for Shrewsbury-based Zoom 1hr from its founder and managing director Kevin Williams.

Ludlow MP, Philip Dunne calls into the studio via Zoom looking ahead to next week’s budget.

Ed Lennox from Azquo, tells Carl all about their ground-breaking Business Intelligence tool that saves time and resources by combining processing, calculation and analytics in a single platform which integrates seamlessly with Excel.

Darren Edwards from Shropshire HR takes viewers on a River Severn training session for his amazing Kayak 4 Heroes challenge which aims to raise over £100,000 for charity.

And the kettle will be on as Jon Stanford, the founder of south Shropshire based Apostle Coffee joins the team in the studio throughout the show.

Join Chris and Carl live from 12.30pm on Thursday 25th February at https://www.sbltv.co.uk and on-demand anytime.