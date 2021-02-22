New networking forum for charities and not-for-profit groups

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is launching a new networking group for the charity and not-for-profit sector, giving them chance to share best practice, advice and expertise.

Victoria Handbury-Madin and Pam Hodgetts, who will be hosting the first meeting on March 29

The first meeting of the group will be held over zoom on March 29, from 10.30am to 11.30am.

It will be looking specifically at the impact of Covid-19 on fundraising, how it has affected income streams, and consider strategies for thinking ahead to the future.

Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber director of membership, said: “Our mission is to create a working group which provides support for these industries within Shropshire and its borders.

“It is designed to encourage education, collaboration, networking and one-to-one support at a time when many of them need support the most.”

Each event will focus on topical issues which are relevant to the third sector, including fundraising, recruitment, training and development, HR, income generation, digital adoption, volunteering, and sustainability.

Mia said: “This is a platform to share and develop best practice, network with like-minded individuals, and to raise the profile of charity and not-for-profit enterprises.”

The first meeting will be hosted by Victoria Handbury-Madin of VHM Charity Consultancy, and Pam Hodgetts from the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Victoria is a consultant working with charities to support with governance, strategy, fundraising and awareness raising to help drive sustainability, reduce risk, and maximise impact.

Pam is corporate partnerships manager with six years of experience in the sector, and a good overview of all fundraising income streams, events, processing and data management.