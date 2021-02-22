Hundreds of businesses across Telford & Wrekin set for fresh grant support from Council

Telford & Wrekin Council has pumped £2 million into the borough’s economy in recent months, supporting more than 800 businesses severely affected by the latest pandemic lockdown.

The Council created a Discretionary Business Grant Scheme to support any badly hit business in Telford and Wrekin which has fallen outside the Government’s national grant funding scheme.

Since the start of the latest lockdown in January most businesses have received two rounds of grant payments and may be eligible for further funding.

Telford & Wrekin Council is gearing up to launch a third round of its Covid-19 Discretionary Business Grant Scheme, aimed at supporting self-employed people, market traders and those in shared business accommodation as well as businesses that have not been forced to close by the Government restrictions but can demonstrate they have lost income as a result.

‘Wet’ pubs continue to struggle during this lockdown, they too will benefit from this third round of funding, following a one-off payment of £1,000 from Central Government in December, Telford & Wrekin Council will be making a one-off payment to wet pubs to the value of £1,500.

Cllr Rae Evans, Cabinet Member for Finance & Governance at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Many borough businesses continue to face very serious financial challenges due to the pandemic and the current restrictions.

“Not every business has been able to secure funding support through the Government’s schemes, which is why we have designed our discretionary scheme to support businesses that have lost out on Government’s schemes to date”

Cllr David Wright, Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, added: “We believe this funding supports many of the smaller businesses in Telford & Wrekin that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. These businesses are part of the lifeblood of our economy and employ many local people.

“We will help as many of them as we can and urge businesses to check the eligibility criteria carefully and get in touch as quickly as possible.

“We are proud of the support we have been able to offer, which underlines our commitment to support the people of Telford & Wrekin in these unprecedented times.”

Statistics

Since the start of the latest lockdown in November Telford & Wrekin Council has distributed a range of Government grant funding to businesses across the borough.

Among the funding was:

• £1.6m to 1,051 businesses during the November lockdown

• £563,000 to 430 businesses which were still open during the tiered restrictions in December

• £200,000 to 438 businesses which were forced to close due to tier restrictions in December

• £59,000 to 59 wet pubs as a one-off Christmas Support Payment

• £5m to 1,072 businesses during the January / February lockdown which have been forced to close

• £2.5m to 1,072 businesses during the January / February lockdown as a one-off grant

Eligible sectors

The round three of Telford & Wrekin’s Discretionary Grant Funding will see grants of up £2,134 to taxi drivers registered by the Council and living in the borough who have been hard hit over the last year.

Kennels, catteries, dog groomers, coach firms and airport transfer companies haven’t been forced to close during the current lockdown but their trade has been massively impacted. Where the businesses have not received national grants, Telford & Wrekin will provide one-off grants ranging from £3,000 to £6,750 apiece.

At the same time many businesses in the Ironbridge area suffered the additional upheaval and distress caused by flooding in January. Telford & Wrekin Council will be providing a one-off grant to business properties who were recently flooded ranging from £3,000 to £6,750.

The Council is awarding a further discretionary grant to businesses which provide a community facility which is open to members of the community to access, such as village halls and community centres, ranging from £3,000 to £6,750 depending on the rateable value of the premises.

For more information, and to make an application, visit the Council’s website.