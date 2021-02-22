Beth’s new flower business is blooming

A new Shropshire business is blooming – despite being set up during the pandemic.

Beth Childs with some of her flowers

Beth Childs, of Much Wenlock, launched ‘Pheasant Field Flowers’ after being made redundant and has not looked back since.

For many years she had dreamt of launching an environmentally-friendly floral company but the fear of being self employed stopped her.

“I had always cherished the security of a salary but when I lost my job in the equestrian sector last spring that was the push I needed to realise my ambition,” explained Beth, who completed a start-up business course run by Bridgnorth-based consultancy Good2Great.

“The knowledge and support I’ve gained from Good2Great was brilliant – I would recommend it to anyone as it has given me the confidence and resolve to make my business a successful one.

“The satisfaction of growing a product from seed, to bloom, and then to handing over a bouquet of flowers to make someone’s day, is worth every dawn start and late night,” she said.

The commitment at Pheasant Field Flowers is to sustainable growing practices, delivering a chemical-free and ‘grown not flown’ low carbon-footprint option to customers who want beautiful flowers without a heavy environmental cost.

Retail customers have a choice of hand tied bouquets, subscription options, as well as bespoke designs and services for weddings and events.

Wholesale customers receive regular deliveries of fresh stems for use in their own floristry work.

Beth said that during lockdown there had been a huge demand from customers who wanted bouquet delivered to friends and loved ones and the floral design side of the business had also really taken off.

“I have weddings in the diary for this year and 2022 and I was overwhelmed by the huge demand for Christmas wreaths and floral table centres.

“I’ve received some very flattering feedback from highly respected stylists and as a relative newcomer to the industry those comments and feedback have been genuine high points for me,” she added.

The Step Up Business Programme that Beth attended is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council on behalf of partners Shropshire Council.

It is delivered by local business start-up and growth specialists Good2Great Ltd and provides fully-funded help and mentoring to anyone starting or planning to launch a new business.

Weekly sessions are delivered virtually over Zoom, with the hour and half meetings being overseen by people who have all started and run their own businesses. The programme also presents opportunities for networking and sharing ideas.