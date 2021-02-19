Impressive experience of new lawyer will benefit clients, says Shropshire law firm

A highly-respected lawyer with experience of dealing with major international clients has joined a Shropshire law firm.

Zoe Roberts

Zoë Roberts worked for the likes of Sainsbury’s, Associated British Foods, HSBC and Christie’s auction house before joining the corporate and commercial team at Lanyon Bowdler, based in Telford.

Head of Lanyon Bowdler’s corporate and commercial team, Gráinne Walters, said Zoë was an experienced solicitor who would be a valuable addition to the firm.

- Advertisement -

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Zoë to Lanyon Bowdler,” she said. “Her experience of dealing with a range of high-profile clients is extremely impressive.

“Zoë qualified at Addleshaw Goddard LLP as a corporate lawyer in 2013 where she

worked with Sainsbury’s on its joint venture with Dansk regarding a UK supermarket, and gained valuable insight whilst on secondment at Associated British Foods plc where she assisted on a variety of mergers and acquisitions, as well as corporate restructurings.

“Most recently, she worked with Christie’s where she specialised in the sale and purchase, finance, leasing and legal provenance of multi-million pound assets.

“All of which means Zoë is very well-placed to hit the ground running and assist clients here in Shropshire and beyond on a wide range of corporate and commercial matters.”

Zoë joins Lanyon Bowdler as an associate solicitor and said she was pleased to be back working in private practice.

“I am delighted to have joined Lanyon Bowdler’s corporate team,” she said. “It is exciting to work with a more diverse range of business clients and sectors and the work is always varied.

“The legal issues being faced by businesses have never been more vital, with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic being front and centre, but confounded with the challenges of Britain leaving the European Union.

“I am confident my experience across corporate and commercial law will mean I can assist new and existing clients to help them succeed with their business, now and into the future.”