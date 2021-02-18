Meet the buyer event for Marches food and drink producers

A virtual meet the buyer event – bringing together buyers from up to seven countries – is being staged to help Marches food and drink companies break into new markets.

David Caine

The all-day March 24 event will feature buyers from the Czech Republic, Belgium, Mexico, Spain, Italy and France – with officials from Argentina also likely to take part. Organisers say it will give producers an exclusive shop window to showcase their products.

It has been organised by David Caine, the new specialist food and drink adviser appointed to cover the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership region and Worcestershire, who works with Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber along with the Department for International Trade (DIT).

David said the event – for which registration was essential – was a major opportunity for the sector to develop new markets both in Europe and further afield.

“The Department for International Trade (DIT) as part of the Marches Food and Drink Cluster is bringing together a network of trusted buyers to meet virtually with food and drink producers based in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

“Registered businesses will be able to engage with buyers interested in their products at a time slot which suits both parties. Representatives from supermarkets, agents and distributors will meet with companies on the day for what promises to be an action-packed event where new, prosperous relationships will be made.”

David said a pre-event market briefing and a virtual pitching workshop would also take place before the event to make sure companies could make the most of the opportunity.

“This is an exclusive opportunity for sellers to showcase their products, and to build their brand’s reputation in some great overseas markets, by connecting with a range of overseas buyers who are all hungry to buy quality British produce.”

Opportunities include convenience foods, alcohol/spirits/lager/cider, alcohol-free drinks, vegan products, snacks, health foods, ethnic foods, organic products and eco-friendly food and drink.

Meetings will take place between 9am and 5.30pm and buyers will be selecting the UK sellers that they wish to meet with via a shortlist provided by the DIT team.

To find out more and register for the event visit https://virtual-food-and-drink-meet.b2match.io/