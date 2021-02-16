Free webinar to give businesses tips on reducing carbon footprint

Businesses have the opportunity to learn about how to reduce their carbon footprint at a free webinar taking place this week.

The event is being held by the Shropshire Climate Action Partnership and Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) at 2pm on Thursday February 18.

A panel of climate experts and local businesses will discuss the issues and share advice about how to save energy and reduce carbon emissions – and what benefits that can bring to a business.

The panel will include Mark Fermor and Deb Cairns, of the Shropshire Climate Action Partnership, Ann Tudor, of TCA Accountants; Dilwyn Jones, owner of the Sabrina riverboat; James Hitchin, owner of The Alb and Bombos in Shrewsbury; and Stephanie Mansell-Jones, of Shrewsbury BID.

All businesses are being invited to attend, as well as being encouraged to ask questions ahead of the webinar by emailing info@shrewsburybid.co.uk or on Twitter using the #AskShrewsburyBID hashtag.

Ann Tudor, of TCA Accountants and a director of Shrewsbury BID, said the event would be useful for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

“Climate change affects us all, and whilst business owners may understandably have other things on their minds at the moment, we felt it was important to focus on the issue,” she said.

“It’s sure to be an interesting discussion, and we will be learning where Shropshire sits for targets from the Paris Climate Agreement and why we need to take action now.

“We will discuss practical tips for how businesses can reduce their carbon footprint, and crucially how that can benefit the business.”

To sign up for the free event, visit the Shrewsbury BID website at www.shrewsburybid.co.uk/events