Digital investment to drive global growth for Telford chemical company

Telford-based chemical company Serchem is aiming to fast-track growth across the globe with its digital investment

Serchem, which is based at Hortonwood and is celebrating 40 years in business, is a supplier of specialist chemical cleaning products to the healthcare, catering and hospitality sectors and is a recognised market leader in the fields of decontamination and endoscopy, working with both NHS and private health providers.

The company has been growing its international sales steadily over the last five years and now exports its products to countries such as Thailand, China, South Africa, Vietnam and Qatar.

It recorded a turnover of £3million last year with export accounting for around £500,000.

Alison Arnold, Serchem’s managing director, said growing the company’s export markets remained a key priority over the next five years.

“To support this growth, we have invested heavily in a new website so that we can build our brand presence on a global scale.

“We have partnered with Bridgnorth-based web agency Clickingmad to design and develop the new website as they are specialists in helping businesses to take their products and services international.

“Since launching the new website, we have seen an increase in interest for our products from customers based in Saudi Arabia, Ireland, Finland, China, Canada and also growing interest from UK based companies.

“The new website showcases our entire range of products in detail and we envisage it being an extremely important tool for growing our international sales.”

Clickingmad is one of a few web design agencies in the country to be working alongside the Department for International Trade (DIT) to help businesses grow their export potential.

Last year it also launched its own #GoInternational campaign to provide further support to businesses looking to grow their brand on globally.

Managing Director Shaun Carvill said: “Serchem has expanded its product range significantly over recent years but one of the key issues was that new and existing customers were not aware of the sheer number and type of products available because they weren’t visible on the old website.

“The design and infrastructure of the previous site was outdated and couldn’t support the volume of information required.

“We’ve helped by creating a fresh, streamlined website which showcases all of Serchem’s products in a way that’s easy for customers to navigate and understand.

“We’re confident the website will appeal to UK-based customers and those across the globe and will serve as an incredibly important tool for driving forward international growth within the business.”