Shrewsbury shop a “shining example” with national award

A Shrewsbury business which won a national award has been highlighted as a “shining example” of the town’s thriving independent retail scene.

Belinda Griffiths, owner of Wyle Blue World

Wyle Blue World, on Wyle Cop, won the In-Store Creativity Award at The Good Retail Awards, held by Modern Retail and Spring Fair, beating off competition from across the UK.

The Good Retail Awards celebrate retailers and suppliers making a positive impact in the retail industry, with organisers saying the awards can “shine a light on those in our industry who have achieved success in spite of all the challenges faced this year”.

Wyle Blue World was commended for its creativity and innovation – particularly highlighting an outside bar which was created during last summer.

Owner, Belinda Griffiths, said the past 12 months had been a huge challenge but she was optimistic about the future.

“We have just tried to stay positive and think outside the box,” she said. “The creation of our secret garden was a reaction to the challenging times last summer and it was a real success.

“It has been a tough year for us all but this award has given us a real boost. I love my shop and this award proves that anything is possible with creativity, energy and a great team behind you.

“I would like to thank our loyal customers for their support and we are looking forward to reopening and hopefully getting back to some kind of normality this year.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the award was testament to Belinda’s creativity.

“Wyle Blue World is a shining example of how independent businesses can react positively to the toughest of challenges,” he said.

“We are so proud of our independent traders, and industry awards like this are a great way of bringing national attention to Shrewsbury. Our warmest congratulations go to Belinda and her team for this well-deserved award.”

Judges at The Good Retail Awards said: “Wyle Blue World created a one-of-a-kind experience and built an outdoor bar for customers to socialise whilst also showcasing their home and lifestyle range in an exciting and memorable setting.

“Founded in 2016, Wyle Blue World is inspired by the travels of founder Belinda. The shop is set in a renovated Grade II listed building in Shrewsbury and offers beautiful products made by artisans from around the world.”