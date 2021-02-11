Network Telecom welcomes new Director of Sales

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has welcomed Roan Pratt as its new Director of Sales.

Roan Pratt, Director of Sales at Network Telecom

Roan joins the business communications provider from Gamma and brings a substantial understanding of the UK market in UCAAS, CCAAS, MSDR Connectivity, SIP & Mobile that will allow Network Telecom to continue its strong growth in 2021 and beyond.

Roan led award-winning sales teams and product sales specialists in his 12 years at Gamma, and said it was an exciting time to be joining Network Telecom.

He said: “The product set, people and ambition of Network Telecom really stand out from the crowd and, as part of Enreach, we have the foundations to be one of the market leaders in UCAAS, Collaboration & CCAAS in the UK”.

Duncan Ward, CEO of Network Telecom said: “Roan’s arrival is another signal of our intentions to grow Network Telecom further and increase its capabilities, service offering and sales presence across the UK. We are delighted to have Roan on board and look forward to continuing our journey together.”

Roan joined the business on the 1st of February, assuming responsibility for its field sales and account management teams.