Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Dunne encourages firms to export great Shropshire products overseas

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne is leading a drive to bring free government support to more local firms, to help them take advantage of export opportunities and to tap into demand for British products from overseas.

By organising a series of events through 2021, Mr Dunne is helping businesses in his South Shropshire to find out how they can start or grow international sales and get free government support to do it.

Mr Dunne is working with the Department for International Trade (DIT) as part of the Parliamentary Export Programme, to help local businesses access the support they need to boost their exporting potential. The first virtual event takes place on Friday 19th March, from 2pm-3pm.

Mr Dunne said: “I am well aware of the impact this pandemic has had on local businesses in South Shropshire. So helping them survive and then recover from the pandemic is one of my top priorities. I’m pleased to be hosting events that can sustain and create local jobs, by giving businesses in South Shropshire access to information, advice and finance to find new markets for their goods overseas. 

“The events I’m organising are free and all a business has to do is register at https://www.events.great.gov.uk/parliamentary-export-programme. Experts and experienced exporters will be online to provide free advice including on government supported working capital and the practicalities of post-Brexit trade.”

Whether a business is new to exporting, has exported in the past or is a current exporter, participating in the programme will equip them with the support and tools they need to begin or continue their exporting journey.

Mr Dunne is a founding member of the Parliamentary Export Programme, where selected cross-party MPs organise and chair virtual meetings with experts from business and government.

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
