Shropshire Chamber to deliver a regional business showcase

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is joining forces with four other Chambers across the West Midlands to stage a huge week-long business showcase.

Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership

West Midlands Business Week will run from March 22-26, and include a five-day Virtual Expo plus a packed programme of webinars tackling some of the region’s biggest current talking points.

Chambers across the Black Country, Coventry & Warwickshire, Herefordshire & Worcestershire and Staffordshire are also involved in the event –the first of its kind in the region.

Throughout the week, each Chamber will take a turn hosting the programme, exploring topics such as furlough, the UK-EU trade and co-operation agreement, wellbeing, human resources, and much more.

Shropshire Chamber will be hosting the programme on March 23 – a year to the day since Boris Johnson announced the first UK Covid-19 lockdown.

One of the businesses delivering a presentation on the day will be Oswestry-based alarms firm Aico, the reigning Shropshire Company of the Year, which is the event’s official Shropshire sponsor.

All the webinars will be pre-recorded and able to be viewed at a later time.

The event comes at a time when many firms are struggling to stay afloat after three national lockdowns, despite a range of financial support measures put in place by the UK government.

The Virtual Expo is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across the West Midlands, with exhibitors manning virtual stands to showcase products and services and respond online to enquiries.

Mia Carter, Shropshire Chamber’s director of membership, said: “We’re looking to do all we can right now to help support members through the Covid-19 recovery – and we’re excited to be able to join forces with neighbouring Chambers on this groundbreaking project.

“The Virtual Expo will be a week-long experience enabling Shropshire companies and organisations to meet new customers, prospective partners and suppliers from many sectors, and discover new opportunities.

“Visitors will be able to explore a complete virtual exhibition hall, and exhibitors will have chance to show their corporate videos to visitors who want to learn more about their company.

“This event is also a chance to connect with businesses beyond the Shropshire boundary that wouldn’t necessarily attend one of our traditional expos.”

Chambers of Commerce have been at the forefront of supporting and advising firms through the Covid-19 pandemic and helping them to understand the latest developments, as well as acting as ‘the voice’ of their members to local, regional and national government.