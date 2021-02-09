Large companies urged to remember the health care sector in transfer of unused apprenticeship levy funds

Apprenticeship levy paying employers in Shropshire are being urged to transfer any unused levy funds to support the vital work being carried out by the health care sector during times of unprecedented pressure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Employers have 24 months to use their funds once they enter their apprenticeship service account, after which they expire.

Joe Turner, Chief Revenue Officer at Acacia Training

The level of strain that the care sector is currently under is well documented, and comments released by The Kings Fund last summer suggested that the sector was grappling with a shortfall of more than 120,000 vacancies even before the pandemic hit. With stress and health-related absences adding to the pressure experienced by the sector, the need for more well-trained recruits to enter the workforce is acute.

Employers in any sector that pay the apprenticeship levy can donate up to a quarter of their unused funds to other employers such as health care providers in either their immediate community or anywhere else in the country that has a need. As Joe Turner, Chief Revenue Officer at Acacia Training, explains, the need is particularly severe for many care providers where access to apprentices can otherwise be limited:

- Advertisement -

“Many care companies have a payroll of less than £3m which places them below the levy-paying threshold. This consequently limits their available funding to just 10 apprentices at any one time and the cost of recruiting further apprentices or upskilling existing staff via an apprenticeship programme simply isn’t an option for them.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has meant that the care sector needs to recruit new staff and upskill returning staff at a pace never before witnessed. Gaining access to the un-used apprenticeship funds of larger organisations could, therefore, make a significant impact for the better.”

Acacia Training, which was founded by former nurse Victoria Sylvester, is based in Staffordshire but works with employers all over the country. Whilst the care sector was initially reticent to move to online training as forced by the lockdown measures, it has quickly adapted and many employers in this sector are now keen to take on as many new staff as possible and train them via an apprenticeship programme to meet staffing challenges. It is a sector renowned for its inclusivity and diverse workforce and its employers strongly encourage applications from individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

The impact that transferring levy funds can have for a care provider is clear. Steven Davis is Director of Nursing and Education at Sunlight Care Group. He comments:

“With pressure on the care sector at unprecedented levels, the need for well-trained staff has never been greater. The transfer of un-used apprenticeship levy funds from larger organisations could make a huge difference to those providers and is very gratefully received by them.”

Acacia Training is currently working with 762 apprentices across the health and social care sector and its 20-year heritage in the sector combined with its nationwide network of over 35 assessors makes it ideally positioned to support businesses looking to transfer their un-used funds. Joe Turner concludes:

“In the final quarter of 2020, we saw apprenticeship enrolments increase by 60% compared to the same period the year before. We don’t foresee this level of interest slowing significantly and the impact, therefore, that larger levy paying employers can have on supporting the care sector simply can’t be underestimated.”

Firms who want to find out how to donate unspent apprenticeship levy funds to care sector employers, are urged to contact Acacia Training at joet@acaciatraining.co.uk or 01782 646 346.