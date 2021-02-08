Eight inspirational women to speak at Shropshire Chamber event

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has brought together a power-packed line-up of guests for a special event to mark International Women’s Day.

The line-up of speakers – top row from left, Dean Harris, Elaine Colley, Kelda Wood, Lucy Allan. Bottom row from left, Deborah Mitchell, Suzanne Shorrock, Stephanie Henson, and Hayley Owen

The afternoon of online networking from 2pm-4pm on March 8, will include presentations from a beautician to the stars, a Guinness world record holder, a High Sheriff, a local MP . . . and many more amazing speakers.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Shropshire Chamber wants to celebrate ‘amazing business women’ from across the county – each of the speakers will be sharing stories and top tips from their areas of expertise, and fascinating careers.

The line up includes:

DEBORAH MITCHELL: The owner of Heaven, based in Shifnal, who has built a multi-million pound global beauty brand from her kitchen table, boasting an array of famous clients.

KELDA WOOD MBE: Founder of the Climbing Out charity who wrote herself into the Guinness Book of Records as the first adaptive athlete to row single handed across the Atlantic

DEAN HARRIS: High Sheriff of Shropshire, magistrate and businesswoman, who will talk about how the pandemic forced her to be creative and agile during her shrieval year.

SUZANNE SHORROCK: A nutritionist and personal trainer for more than 20 years, she is the founder of Girls Gt Lean, a new diet and fitness platform.

ELAINE COLLEY: The Telford College health and social care tutor who went back into the NHS after 13 years at the start of the pandemic, to help care for Covid-19 patients on the front line.

HAYLEY OWEN: The growth programme and strategy manager in the economic development department at Shropshire Council, and member of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership.

STEPHANIE HENSON: After years of being glued to her computer and phone, she wanted a conscious uncoupling with tech – and has launched a new venture called techtimeout.

LUCY ALLAN: Conservative member of parliament for Telford Lucy became the first female Shropshire MP in almost a century when she was originally elected in 2015.

Teresa Rowe, Shropshire Chamber’s events manager, said: “We’re delighted with this power-packed line-up, which has real variety and gravitas.

“Delegates will get chance to hear from experts in the fields of health, beauty, fitness, nutrition, technology, economic development, politics, and a whole lot more. It promises to be a truly memorable and inspirational occasion.”

Click here for more details and to book or call the Chamber team on 01952 208200.

The event is free to Shropshire Chamber members who have a Standard, Standard Plus, Corporate, Premium or Patron membership, with a charge of £10 for others.