Shropshire PR company marks 10 years of being bold

Shropshire PR consultancy Be Bold Media is celebrating a decade in business in 2021 – and kicked off the year with a new hire following a hat-trick of contract wins.

Be Bold Media directors, Amy Bould and Mark Waugh

The company, which works with high profile business names across the region, has gone from strength to strength since it was launched at the start of 2011 by former journalists Mark Waugh and Amy Bould.

In the last five years, the Newport-based business has tripled its turnover and headcount and is looking to build on its success with new services launching this quarter to meet client demand.

- Advertisement -

Managing director Amy Bould said despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis, Be Bold had experienced its best year ever in 2020.

“It is perhaps ironic that we start 2021 and our tenth year of ‘being bold’ in the same home office we started in a decade ago. But we are very much a changed company, working with an amazing team who have all contributed to where we are today.

“We secured a number of new clients last year, including Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, battery specialists AceOn Group and food sector business Bridge Cheese. We’ve also welcomed experienced PR professional Jade Ziola-Sammons to the team, bringing with her a wealth of expertise particularly in the manufacturing and engineering sectors.”

Be Bold Media works across multiple industries in the private sector as well as public and private sector partnership work and projects involving business support, built environment and green tech.

Amy added: “We’re looking forward to further growth in the next decade, but more than that we are looking forward to helping other businesses to grow with our support. Many of our clients who started with us ten years ago are still with us today, we love that we are part of their success story too.

“We know there are still tough times ahead for businesses and so, as we did in 2020, we continue to offer our free 1-2-1 advice and feedback service to any company which would like us to review and feedback on how they are communicating to their customers or suppliers. You’d be surprised how many are just grateful for us spotting the spelling mistakes on their website!”