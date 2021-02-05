6 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 5, 2021

New medical aesthetics clinic set to open in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live Business

Forever Young Clare Spalding, who provide medical aesthetic treatments for patients and
customers, are set to open a new clinic in Shrewsbury town centre.

Pictured, Clare Spalding outside her new clinic at The Parade Shops in Shrewsbury
The business is founded by a fully qualified nurse practitioner and prescriber, Clare Spalding, and her team deliver clinically proven medical aesthetic treatments using cutting edge products and technology.

With a stylish and safe environment, Forever Young’s patients will be treated with the five star services that you would expect from a medically led team of professional experts.

Forever Young also has a successful training academy for aesthetic professionals wishing to
enhance their skill set and knowledge.

Clare has been providing treatments for her clients throughout the UK for decades, and is now looking forward to running her own clinic in Shrewsbury town centre.

“This is a very exciting time for myself, our team, and the business. Our new clinic will have four treatment rooms and fitted out with the latest technology for the benefit of our patients. We pride ourselves on being able to offer a dedicated service, tailored to our patients individual needs and budget. We will also have a new training academy to continue our services for medics.”

Forever Young’s new clinic will be located within The Parade Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury, and work is currently under way to get the clinic ready for their opening in March 2021.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team.
