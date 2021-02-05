6 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 5, 2021

Forge Property Consultants builds on success with new appointment

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Forge Property Consultants has appointed Dave Bates to its growing team.

Dave Bates, new Senior Building Surveyor at Forge Property Consultants
Dave Bates, new Senior Building Surveyor at Forge Property Consultants

With over 30 years working within the built environment, Dave has acquired a vast range of experience and knowledge across key building surveying roles. Dave commenced his career running his own carpentry and joinery services business, managing projects with values circa £500,000. He then progressed to working on grant-funded projects for Flintshire Council, providing access throughout the home for the disabled.

Dave has moved from Strutt and Parker where he worked as a building surveyor supporting the land management team.

- Advertisement -

Joining Forge as a Senior Building Surveyor, Dave will be supporting the growth in demand for Forge’s building surveying, project management and maintenance services.

Dave has a BSc Hons in Building Surveying – RICS accredited and will continue to work towards RICS Chartered membership.

Commenting on the appointment, director of Forge Property Consultants, Charles Lawson says,

“With Dave’s skills from working within the built environment, combined with his knowledge and expertise in carrying out complex condition surveys of all types of building for their repair, improvement and adaptation, his hands-on experience will be a valuable asset to the business.”

Dave added, “I am thrilled to be joining the Forge team. There has been a huge increase in the demand for rural homes over the past year, and I’m looking forward to assisting with the development of client properties through providing essential building appraisals for their habitation.”

Business News sponsored by
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP