Forge Property Consultants builds on success with new appointment

Forge Property Consultants has appointed Dave Bates to its growing team.

Dave Bates, new Senior Building Surveyor at Forge Property Consultants

With over 30 years working within the built environment, Dave has acquired a vast range of experience and knowledge across key building surveying roles. Dave commenced his career running his own carpentry and joinery services business, managing projects with values circa £500,000. He then progressed to working on grant-funded projects for Flintshire Council, providing access throughout the home for the disabled.

Dave has moved from Strutt and Parker where he worked as a building surveyor supporting the land management team.

Joining Forge as a Senior Building Surveyor, Dave will be supporting the growth in demand for Forge’s building surveying, project management and maintenance services.

Dave has a BSc Hons in Building Surveying – RICS accredited and will continue to work towards RICS Chartered membership.

Commenting on the appointment, director of Forge Property Consultants, Charles Lawson says,

“With Dave’s skills from working within the built environment, combined with his knowledge and expertise in carrying out complex condition surveys of all types of building for their repair, improvement and adaptation, his hands-on experience will be a valuable asset to the business.”

Dave added, “I am thrilled to be joining the Forge team. There has been a huge increase in the demand for rural homes over the past year, and I’m looking forward to assisting with the development of client properties through providing essential building appraisals for their habitation.”