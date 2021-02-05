Double win for Rob at the Mortgage Advice Bureau national awards

The managing director of Shrewsbury’s new mortgage brokerage firm, Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect, has received major recognition with a double win at Mortgage Advice Bureau’s national awards.

Rob Brookes, was shortlisted as top Mortgage and Protection adviser in the Protection, General Insurance, Banked and Quality categories, taking the title in both the General Insurance and Quality categories.

Rob is no stranger to the awards, having been crowned ‘Best Adviser Mortgage & Protection’ in 2020. Whilst the awards are a familiar event for Rob and his team, 2021 promises something different, as they now represent the new brokerage firm, Mortgage Advice Bureau – Severn Mortgage and Protect, which Rob set up in December 2020.

The awards are presented to those individuals who have gone the extra mile in their role over the last year and demonstrated an outstanding commitment to their customers.

They are held every year as part of MAB’s wider annual conference which normally attracts over 1,000 delegates from all corners of the UK including lenders, advisers and suppliers to the mortgage industry – all of whom exhibit, share insight and network.

This year, due to the pandemic, they were once again held online and as a separate event from the annual conference which will take place later this year.

Speaking about the wins, Rob said: “In what has been a year of big changes and challenges for my team and indeed the whole industry, I am hugely proud to have won these prestigious awards. However, I want to remind everyone, that this is a team effort and I wouldn’t be in the running for them at all were it not for their hard work.

“Last year was of course one like no other and when you couple that with opening our new firm and our new offices, it feels remarkable to be shortlisted across four different categories and to win in two. My thanks goes out to the team and to everyone who has contributed to our performance as a brokerage.”