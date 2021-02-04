Telford College is ‘going live’ for National Apprenticeships Week

Telford College is laying on a series of webinars and facebook live sessions as part of a busy programme of activities during National Apprenticeships Week.

Preparing for the webinars and facebook live sessions is Beckie Bosworth, Telford College’s employer engagement manager

The campaign aims to shine a light on some of the amazing work being done by employers and apprentices, and the employment opportunities currently available.

Telford College currently offers 32 different apprenticeships, and will be spotlighting a different area of its curriculum each day during the week, which runs from February 8-14.

Engineering and electrical will be in focus for the first day of the programme, February 8, including a webinar and facebook live forum.

Tuesday February 9 will concentrate on apprenticeships in early years, healthcare, and teaching assistant roles, and will again include a webinar and facebook live broadcast.

Attention will switch to hands-on careers on Wednesday February 10, including programmes for construction groundworkers, highways operative’s bricklaying and property maintenance.

And on the Thursday, there will be two webinars and a facebook live session to focus on professional services, including IT, human resources, customer service, business administration, and accountancy.

The week’s programme of webinars and facebook live sessions will round off on Friday February 12 with sessions on the college’s range of automotive apprenticeships.

Throughout the week, Telford College will also be showcasing the achievements of its latest apprentices, and some of the 700 employers which partner with the college on apprenticeship programmes.

Full details about the college’s National Apprenticeship Week programme, and links to the webinars, can be found at www.telfordcollege.ac.uk/events/national-apprenticeship-week/.

Beckie Bosworth, Telford College’s employer engagement manager, said: “This week is all about promoting the great work of our apprentices, whilst highlighting the many benefits apprenticeships bring to local businesses.

“We will shine a light on how our apprentices of all ages and backgrounds are helping to transform a range of businesses across the county, and further afield too.”