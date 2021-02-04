Law firm appoints new partner as Private Client team expands

A Shropshire legal firm has bolstered its Private Client department with the appointment of a new partner.

Giles Scott has joined mfg Solicitors as a partner and divisional head of the firm’s 38-strong Private Client offering.

He specialises in a host of matters which affect families and individuals including wills, estate planning and administration and advice around complex inheritance tax issues.

Maynard Burton, partner and chairman at mfg Solicitors said: “Our Private Client department is the largest in the firm with a wide variety of clients spread across the country.

“To have Giles joining us to lead that team is fantastic. He has superb credentials and is a widely regarded expert in a variety of personal legal matters. I have no doubt he will be a key driving force behind the growth and development of what is already a hugely respected team in the years ahead.”

Giles Scott added: “The reputation mfg has built over the years has been immense and I am excited to have the opportunity to play my role in enhancing that quality even further.

“We have clients the length and breadth of the country that look to us for first-class, professional advice on a range of personal issues. I want to grow that client base and position us as the leading private client team in the region.”

Giles is a member of professional body the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP).

He has featured as a highly recommended lawyer in the Legal 500 over the past four years and last year was nominated in the 2020 edition of the respected Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom guide.