Energy efficiency boost for Telford manufacturer

Telford based access cover manufacturer, Fabweld Steel Products (FSP), has been awarded more than £8,000 of grant funding towards a £22,500 investment to boost its energy efficiency and productivity.

Richard Hilton, Managing Director at Fabweld Steel Products, which has received a grant towards a £22,500 investment to boost its energy efficiency and productivity

The grant, which is awarded under the Business Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP) and partly funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), will be used on further energy saving measures at FSP including the installation of an improved heating system along with destratification fans. The measures will allow FSP to control its operational costs, further supporting its overall productivity and growth objectives.

“Despite the extensive challenges that we were faced with because of COVID-19, we are confident in our future,” Managing Director Richard Hilton said. “The BEEP funding will allow us to reduce our carbon footprint, which, in turn, will help us become more efficient and lower our business expenditure.

The business, which offers bespoke products alongside its core range of fabricated steel access covers, aims to continue to grow in 2021 in the UK and beyond.

“This is the second time we have taken advantage of BEEP funding and we believe that reducing our energy usage will go hand in hand with our development in 2021,” added Richard. “We are ISO14001 accredited, which shows our dedication to environmental management, and the BEEP grant means that energy efficiency is at the forefront of our mind as we look towards our goals for the year.”

The latest grant follows on from a £94,500 investment in production process and systems improvement at FSP’s headquarters in Telford in 2018.