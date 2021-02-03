Shrewsbury Colleges group to help Kickstart young people’s careers

Shrewsbury Colleges Group (SCG) is now an approved Kickstart Gateway organisation, offering a comprehensive service for local employers wishing to get involved and offer a young person a job.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak pictured promoting the Kickstart scheme

This Government’s flagship Kickstart scheme was introduced last year, with 120,000 jobs created nationwide so far.

Via the Job Centre Plus, young people, aged 16-24, who are currently in receipt of Universal Credit and actively seeking work. They will also be given the opportunity to gain valuable work experience, with their salary is paid entirely by the Government.

In addition, their employer will receive up to £1,500 to go towards any training the young person may need.

Talking of the scheme earlier in the year, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, stated: “Young people are among the hardest hit in times like these, which is why we’re doing everything we can to ensure they’re not left without hope and opportunity. The Kickstart Scheme is central to this.”

Corinne Brown, Business Development Manager at SCG, said: “We have been delighted with the response from our local employers, who are really keen to help make a difference to a young person’s life.

“One of the advantages of using the college as a gateway is that we take the headache out of the whole process by managing the bureaucracy and providing a flexible recruitment service that offers as much or as little support as each employer needs to find the right candidate.

“Our team is ideally placed to provide this service with a wealth of experience in supporting young people in work, training them in the skills they need for the job and working in partnership with employers across a wide variety of sectors.

“We’re hoping that for many of these young people this will be the first step to a rewarding career, with apprenticeships being an option for many further down the line.”