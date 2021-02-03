Recruitment firm launch new app to help jobseekers

DM Recruitment has launched its own app to allow job seekers to remotely register for work.

Stuart Danks using the new DM Recruitment app

The business, based in Shrewsbury, currently works with businesses across the West Midlands and Wales, but the app will allow them to place people in jobs across the UK.

The recruitment business supplies temporary and permanent staff to industrial and commercial sectors, including many key worker roles in food production and waste management.

When the pandemic hit the company set about implementing a series of changes so that their operations could continue seamlessly through lockdown in a Covid safe way. The company has reported the new online practices have helped them, not only to recruit without face-to-face contact, but it has meant they are now able to win contracts on a national scale.

Stuart Danks, director, said, “Our old system of meeting all potential candidates in person wasn’t going to be feasible in this new era. We knew our processes would need updating so that our temp workers and potential new candidates were able to communicate with us and apply for jobs in a safe and efficient way.

“Creating a Covid safe solution for recruiting made sense to our business in the long term, so we commissioned our very own app to be built from scratch. Our new app allows job seekers to remotely register for work and upload their documents, so they are ready to start work within 20 minutes – which in turn helps us to provide the best service to our clients.

“The app is slick and easy to use, and it has revolutionised how we recruit! Our temps and candidates don’t need to spend time and money travelling to us anymore, so they are happy too. Within a few clicks they can get themselves ready to start a new role from wherever they are in the UK.”