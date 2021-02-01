Get creative and contribute to the community, says Shropshire High Sheriff

Businesses need to get creative with their Corporate Social Responsibility offering – says the High Sheriff of Shropshire.

High Sheriff Dean Harris

Dean Harris, herself a company director for over 25 years, says all-too-often businesses have a narrow view of Corporate Social Responsibility, believing it to be generally based around giving money to charity and good causes.

She explains: “More than 90% of Shropshire’s businesses employ between one and ten people, meaning access to huge pots of money which they can donate to the charity/voluntary sector is not as easy as for bigger companies and corporations.

- Advertisement -

“While donating funds to charities and organisations is, of course, always welcome and gratefully received – there are so many more ways that businesses can help. Third sector organisations can and should be prepared to also drive this process by considering what business skills and practical help and support they might need, for example business mentoring or being a critical friend, rather than solely focusing on fund-raising – and there are definitely ways the voluntary sector can support businesses too, leading to beneficial two-way partnerships.

“Often, business owners and their teams have expertise which third-sector organisations can absolutely use and are often crying out for: for example, marketing, IT, accounting, business planning, health & safety, polices, legal advice, coaching, HR or social media management and even storage space, print facilities, meeting space etc. Being willing and able to share those skills and resources with other organisations can be so valuable – and I’d like to think an increased focus on community due to the pandemic will see more businesses and voluntary/charity sector organisations working together in this way with benefits including skills exchanges, experience in other environments, sharing best practice and positive impacts on the induvial in terms of doing good.”

In addition to supporting those within Shropshire, there is the potential to help on a global scale too – with time ticking to when the UN member states have to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), the progress businesses make will be more closely scrutinised.

While the SDGs aren’t enshrined in law, it is expected that all member states, including the UK, will achieve them by 2030; they include promoting wellbeing for all, promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, and making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable. Businesses can start to achieve these SGDs through CSR, and it’s also a valuable way for them to demonstrate humanity whilst doing their part for society, the environment and their stakeholders.

Dean adds: “I’d like to see much more collaboration between the business and community/voluntary sectors, working together in order to achieve mutually beneficial relationships. There are some fantastic examples of large and small organisations out there in Shropshire who are going the extra mile and thinking outside the box in order to ensure that they have a positive impact on the community around them, and on society as a whole. Now we need others to become inspired by them so that meaningful and valuable CSR programmes become the standard for Shropshire businesses.”

Dean would like to hear from anyone who feels their organisation could offer their expertise to a Shropshire voluntary community based organisation. To get in touch, email shropshirehs@hotmail.co.uk.