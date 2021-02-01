FBC Manby Bowdler appoints Head of New Business to drive growth

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has created a new strategic role to drive business growth in 2021.

Dawn Tuck

Dawn Tuck, who has a background in banking and finance stretching over three decades, becomes the firm’s Head of New Business, with a particular focus on business generation as well as working with existing clients looking to review their current legal arrangements.

A Chartered Banker Member with a Diploma in Credit, Dawn has been a Client Relationship Manager with FBC Manby Bowdler since 2019.

Managing director Neil Lloyd said the promotion would also see Dawn become Head of Hub.Legal, a service offered nationwide to smaller law firms looking for specific or additional support and expertise.

He said: “These are uncertain times, both the Covid pandemic and Britain’s exit from the EU has disrupted business as usual for the vast majority of companies. Many of them are reviewing contracts, looking at compliance and tackling a range of new and changing legislation being brought into force.

“Dawn will be looking after new enquiries for us as well as overseeing our annual legal review service. Given the current situation, we are finding that a significant amount of new business coming our way is from companies wanting a fresh eye and more up-to-date approach to their legal service requirements.”

Dawn added: “I’m delighted to take on this new strategic role which will look to develop new business for the firm in 2021 as well as cement some of the excellent relationships we have with our existing clients.

“Hub.Legal is our department ‘next-door’ service for law firms which may not have specific legal expertise in house and I’m looking forward to developing this offer to other practices in the coming weeks and months.”