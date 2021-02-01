1.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 1, 2021

FBC Manby Bowdler appoints Head of New Business to drive growth

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has created a new strategic role to drive business growth in 2021.

Dawn Tuck
Dawn Tuck

Dawn Tuck, who has a background in banking and finance stretching over three decades, becomes the firm’s Head of New Business, with a particular focus on business generation as well as working with existing clients looking to review their current legal arrangements.

A Chartered Banker Member with a Diploma in Credit, Dawn has been a Client Relationship Manager with FBC Manby Bowdler since 2019.

- Advertisement -

Managing director Neil Lloyd said the promotion would also see Dawn become Head of Hub.Legal, a service offered nationwide to smaller law firms looking for specific or additional support and expertise.

He said: “These are uncertain times, both the Covid pandemic and Britain’s exit from the EU has disrupted business as usual for the vast majority of companies. Many of them are reviewing contracts, looking at compliance and tackling a range of new and changing legislation being brought into force.

“Dawn will be looking after new enquiries for us as well as overseeing our annual legal review service. Given the current situation, we are finding that a significant amount of new business coming our way is from companies wanting a fresh eye and more up-to-date approach to their legal service requirements.”

Dawn added: “I’m delighted to take on this new strategic role which will look to develop new business for the firm in 2021 as well as cement some of the excellent relationships we have with our existing clients.

“Hub.Legal is our department ‘next-door’ service for law firms which may not have specific legal expertise in house and I’m looking forward to developing this offer to other practices in the coming weeks and months.”

Business News sponsored by
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Feature

Advertisement Feature

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach over 100,000 readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP