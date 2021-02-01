Coronavirus: £17.5m in grants paid to over 2,400 Shropshire businesses in January

Shropshire Council has paid £17.5m to 2,412 businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, since the latest COVID-19 Grant scheme opened on 19 January 2021.

The grants cover the lockdown period between 5 January 2021 and 12 February 2021.

This time, many of the eligible businesses received payments without having to apply again. This is because any business which had already applied and was assessed as eligible for a Local Restrictions Support Grant (LRSG) in November 2020 has now been paid for this new period.

This grant payment includes a one-off top up grant for affected businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors that have had to close. This is called the Closed Business Lockdown Payment.

Those businesses which have not applied since November 2020 are being urged to submit their details as soon as possible.

In just under two weeks, the council has paid:

LRSG Closed Addendum – January lockdown £5,829,003

Closed Business Lockdown Payment – January lockdown £11,654,000

Steve Charmley, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration said:

“We are doing everything we can to support local businesses, and working very long hours to get these grants out to local firms. We know that this money is a lifeline to many.

“Understandably the demand for these has been huge, so please bear with us as we go through previous applications and assess new ones in line with Government criteria.

“We will of course continue to work hard to pay these as quickly as possible, and do all we can to help and support local people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.”