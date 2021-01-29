Tailored Fabrications Company Limited complete letting of commercial depot in Market Drayton

Tailored Fabrications Company Limited has completed the letting of a substantial commercial depot in Market Drayton.

The commercial depot which has been let to Tailored Fabrications Company Limited

The Former Rix Petroleum site at Llewellyn Roberts Way features a workshop, office and extensive yard facilities.



It extends to approximately 10,115 sq ft on a total site area of 0.83 acres.



The new tenants will use the site for the manufacture and storage of steel fabricated products in connection with their current business.



Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is a significant site in Market Drayton that provides generous office, workshop and storage accommodation, with the added benefit of a large secure yard area.



“It has a prominent corner position within an established commercial and industrial location close to the town centre.



“As it’s considered suitable for a variety of commercial uses, subject to planning, the depot generated a good level of interest when it came available.



“We are delighted to have now completed a letting to Tailored Fabrications Company Limited and wish them continued success.”

