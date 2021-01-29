Shropshire waste management company expands its fleet

A Shropshire waste management company has increased the size of its fleet following high demand.

Cartwrights has added two new skip loaders to its ever-expanding fleet

Telford-based Cartwrights Waste Disposal Services says that during the first national lockdown it was obvious that householders were making the most of the time at home and spending their time improving their homes and gardens.

As a result, the firm has increased its fleet size and the start of 2021 welcomed the arrival of two new skip loaders to join the ever-expanding fleet.

- Advertisement -

The new vehicles will help the Cartwrights to help meet the increased demand and ensure that customer service is met.

Built on quality and compliance the business is hoping that householders continue to choose Cartwrights to ensure they get a safe, prompt and legal service.

Each load of waste that is received at the Telford recycling facility which is regulated by the Environment Agency where it is sorted and segregated diverting it from landfill. This also ensures that householders have met their ‘duty of care’ knowing their waste has gone to the right place.