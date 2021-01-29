Legal firm to host free webinar offering advice to businesses on COVID-19 recovery in 2021

A Shropshire law firm is set to host a free online seminar to help businesses tackle some of the challenges that lie ahead in 2021 as the UK begins its post-covid recovery.

Mark Davies, and Chris Mitchell, Insolvency Partners at Aaron & Partners

Mark Davies, and Chris Mitchell, Insolvency Partners at Aaron & Partners, will be providing guidance on the key issues businesses need to consider over the coming months, alongside John Fisher, Insolvency Practitioner and Kate Fisher, Finance Director at Parkin S Booth.

Taking place on Thursday 4th February at 12:00 pm, the workshop will highlight the important dates for businesses in 2021, as well as covering topics such as cash flow planning and business restructuring with attendees encouraged to submit questions for the panel.

- Advertisement -

Mark Davies said: “The challenges that businesses have faced over the last 11 months have been extraordinary, but with the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine in the UK, there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel. However, a return to some sense of normality could still be some way off, so it’s important that business owners are prepared for the potential challenges they may face.

“It’s clear that businesses will still face significant pressures over the coming months and during this session we’ll be providing advice and support to help them navigate 2021 and ensure they’re ready for what may come.”

Kate Fisher, Finance Director at Parkin S Booth added: “Whilst many can’t wait to start 2021 and put 2020 behind them, it’s clear that the year ahead won’t be without its challenges too.

“Forward planning will be incredibly important for business owners and focus will be needed early in the year as government support ends and government-backed loan repayments begin. Part of our role is to assist business owners in assessing these challenges and dealing with them well ahead of time.”

Aaron & Partners and Parkin S Booth hope that this webinar will raise awareness of the potential issues for business owners and help them understand what is needed to manage the forthcoming pressures and provide some clarity and support.

Click here to find out more, or reserve your space on the webinar.