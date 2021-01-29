First class help for new tutoring business

A new tutoring company has been launched in Shropshire after receiving first class advice from a county business consultancy.

Sarah Isaacs

Sarah Isaacs started her tutoring firm after attending a course with Good2Great, who provide a range of guidance, information and mentoring to new firms and established businesses.

Sarah took part in an eight week ‘master class’ with Good2Great, based in Bridgnorth, earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

“When I decided to launch my business I thought it would be a wise idea to find out from the experts what exactly was involved,” said Sarah, an experienced teacher and best selling children’s author who now offers private tuition either face to face or online via Zoom.

“The start-up course was brilliant – I would highly recommend anyone thinking of going into business to use Good2Great as a first step.

“Not only do you receive excellent support and guidance but you get to meet other like-minded people too,” she added.

With over 25 years of teaching experience, Sarah now tutors English to many children who are struggling in school.

Her face-to-face lessons are carried out in her home in Bridgnorth and she has wide experience with children who have special educational needs.

Her services include GCSE English language and literature tuition, English revision sessions, preparation for SATS, drama theory and audition practice and customised lessons.