Thursday, January 28, 2021

Shropshire building firm provides free flood victim support

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire building firm has stepped up again to offer free construction advice and support to those affected by flooding across the county.

Steven Owen, Managing Director of Pave Aways
The company, which provided similar support to residents, organisations and charities during the flooding in 2020, is pledging to help those across the county battling with the recent downpours.

With vast experience across the construction sector, Pave Aways is dedicated to supporting the communities in which it works.

Managing Director of Pave Aways, Steven Owen said: “We’ve all seen the devastation flooding has caused homeowners and businesses across the county, all on top of the damage caused after last year’s bad weather.

“In 2020 we were able to help a number of residents and local organisations recover from the damage and wanted to extend the help to those affected again.”

The firm, which is based near Oswestry, was able to help organisations including the Greenhous West Mid Showground near Shrewsbury after the flooding in 2020.

“We are committed to supporting our local community and know that our help can really make a difference to those in need,” Steven continued. “We will have a small number of our team available and ask anyone that could benefit from our support to get in touch.”

Anyone who requires help should contact info@paveaways.co.uk.

