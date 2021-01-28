10.7 C
Shrewsbury Big Town Plan to feature on latest Shropshire Business Live TV show

The January edition of Shropshire Business Live TV streams at 12.30pm today, packed with the latest local business news and features.

Chris Pritchard and Carl Jones presenters of Shropshire Business Live TV

Chris and Carl are back and socially distanced in studio with topics this month including:

The future of Shrewsbury – Shropshire Council’s leader Peter Nutting and local MP Daniel Kawczynski discuss the ‘Big Town Plan’ with Carl Jones.

We put the spotlight on Bridgnorth as Kat Themans chats to traders to find out how they are coping with the challenges of Covid and lockdown.

There’s food for thought as Leanne Crowther from Telford-based confectionary company Flower and White drops into the studio for a chat.

And life after Brexit – how are Shropshire businesses coping with changes to international trading rules? Anton Gunter chats with Carl for all the latest details.

Plus, in this months Ask the Expert Chris chats with Nick Jones from Nick Jones Wealth Planning about pensions and Charlotte Nutting from Lanyon Bowdler discusses commercial property and the situation with landlords and tenants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris also has the latest Shropshire business news throughout the show.

About SBLTV

Shropshire Business Live TV, is presented by Carl Jones, editor of Shropshire Business and Chris Pritchard, editor of Shropshire Live.

The show is produced and delivered by Yarrington, the award-winning event management company which has built a new TV studio at its headquarters in Shrewsbury.

Watch Live

Watch live from 12.30pm on Thursday 28 January at https://sbltv.co.uk or on-demand anytime following the broadcast.

Shropshire Live Business
Shropshire Live Business
