Thursday, January 28, 2021

Law firm mfg Solicitors expands corporate team

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire law firm mfg Solicitors has strengthened its respected corporate team with a double appointment.

The 38-partner firm, which has offices in Telford and Ludlow has appointed solicitors Matt Allen and Dan Southall as a growing number of businesses look to mfg for advice on a host of corporate and commercial deals.

Matt, an expert in a range of corporate, commercial, data protection and intellectual property matters, joins mfg from FBC Manby Bowdler. He will focus on assisting the firm’s clients with their corporate and commercial matters, working closely with partners David Raymont and Mike Payne.

Dan, a company sales, acquisition and business start-up specialist, moves from Thomas Horton Solicitors and joins partner James Hayes to further expand the firm’s corporate offering.

Clare Lang, partner and head of mfg’s corporate team said: “Both Matt and Dan are exciting appointments for us and tremendous additions to our growing corporate team.

“They both have the exact skills, energy, ideas and enthusiasm we need for the future and are already fitting seamlessly into our very busy team as we handle multiple corporate and commercial deals locally, regionally and nationally. “I am certain Matt and Dan will make superb contributions to the firm and provide first-class support for our clients in the months and years ahead. Despite current restrictions, our department is buoyant as business owners hurry to complete corporate transactions ahead of anticipated tax rises, and as the hope of a Covid-free future beckons.”

