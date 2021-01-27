A new full-time role has been created by Shropshire-based Bradford Estates as it looks to strengthen its management team in 2021.

Adrian Brindley and Alexander Newport Read the full article via Shropshire Live at: https://www.shropshirelive.com/business/2021/01/27/new-finance-director-at-bradford-estates/

Adrian Brindley, 41, joins as the newly-created role of finance director, with responsibility for the in-house finance function.

The Estates comprise 12,000 acres between Telford and Wolverhampton and is home to numerous long-standing tenant farmers, businesses, leisure businesses, residential properties, commercial units and managed woodlands.

“We’re delighted to be starting the year off by welcoming Adrian to the team,” said managing director Alexander Newport.

“Welcoming a finance director is a very positive step forward for us at the Estates. We have ambitious plans for 2021 and Adrian’s appointment will allow us to continue to grow the overall business and develop our strategic operations into the future.”

Since returning to Shropshire from London to run the Estates just over 12 months ago, Alexander has already boosted staff numbers by 54% from the local area as he looks to ensure the business has a strong future. His plans have a strong sustainability focus and include a complete overhaul of the farming business that will see farming being brought in house, beginning this year.

Adrian will take on responsibility for the Estates’ finance team as well as supporting the wider Estates team on the business goals.

“I’m extremely excited to get stuck in at Bradford Estates,” Adrian said.

“I’ve always enjoyed working in the real estate sector and my degree is in Geography so I’m really looking forward to helping the team with its regenerative farming and agriculture plans, too.”

Adrian has worked in finance and property for 20 years, qualifying as a chartered accountant at Deloitte Birmingham and working most recently at house builder Taylor Wimpey as Midlands Finance Director.

“Before Taylor Wimpey, I worked at London & Cambridge Properties in a JV with Evolve Estates in a dynamic and passionate family-run investment property business. These aspects of Bradford Estates combined with their long term focus on sustainability and community really appealed to me and I’m looking forward to helping grow the business and develop future strategy,” he added.

A family man himself, Adrian lives in Solihull with his wife Jo, his 10-year-old daughter Megan and 7-year-old son Jack.

Adrian is also a member of the ICAEW Real Estate & Construction Advisory Group which for the past year has provided feedback on Covid-19 policy responses ensuring the industry is heard by the Government.

“Adrian has a very impressive CV and we’re really lucky to be welcoming him to the team,” added Alexander.