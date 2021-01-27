7.5 C
New chair appointed at Marches Growth Hub

One of the region’s leading businessmen has been appointed the new chair of the Marches Growth Hub.

Dave Courteen
Dave Courteen, the founder and managing director of Mosaic Spa and Health Clubs, will lead the growth hub’s work as it helps businesses across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dave, whose company runs the highly successful Shrewsbury Club and Holmer Park Spa and Health Club near Hereford, said it was a huge honour to have been asked to take over the role.

“With my businesses in Shrewsbury and Hereford, I am passionate about this region being as successful as it can be, and this is a fantastic opportunity to give something back to the business community.

“The work of the growth hub in providing support, advice and access to funding to help businesses survive and thrive has never been more important than in the middle of a pandemic.

“The ability to play a part in providing our region’s businesses with the support they need, and highlighting the funding available, feels like a really important thing to be doing right now.

“I look forward to meeting as many businesses in the region as possible – when it is safe to do so – and working with the growth hub team to raise the profile of the excellent service they provide.”

Gill Hamer, Marches Local Enterprise Partnership chief executive, said she was delighted with the new appointment.

“Dave has a proven track record of business success, an extensive working knowledge of the Marches region and the drive and ambition to help others develop and grow their own businesses and shape the recovery from the impact of coronavirus.

“He has already demonstrated that he is a passionate champion of the business community, but also has a deep understanding of the role the public sector can play in helping further economic growth.”

Dave, with business partner, Steve Taylor, has grown Mosaic from a one site, three-staff operation into a multi-site contract management business operating health clubs and day spas with an annual turnover in excess of £10million.

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
