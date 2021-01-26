2.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Property experts join forces to acquire lettings agency

Business
Updated:
By Shropshire Live Business

Three experienced property specialists have joined forces to launch an exciting new era for a long-established Shropshire residential lettings agency.

Lindsey Medley, Andrew Rowson and Jodie Hillage celebrate the acquisition of Martin & Co in Shrewsbury.

Directors Andrew Rowson and Lindsey Medley, supported by business partner Anwar Ali, have acquired the Martin & Co franchise for Shrewsbury and the surrounding area, including Telford.

The business is starting a new era in more high profile premises after moving to offices at 25 Shoplatch, near the historic Market Hall.

Andrew, a RICS qualified chartered building surveyor and facilities manager, has a wealth of experience in the property profession and construction industry. Lindsey, who has over 20 years’experience in property, was branch manager for the previous owners of the franchise. 

Andrew said: “Together with Anwar and Lindsey, I am delighted to announce that we have acquired the Martin & Co franchise for the Shrewsbury area.  We are looking forward to working with property owners and landlords across the region and providing a friendly, efficient and professional service.

“Initially we will focus on our existing customers but we are ambitious and we’re aiming to double the portfolio within five years, to more than 300 properties. We will also explore opportunities to acquire other letting agents in order to grow the business, and would like to open an office in the Telford area.”

He added: “Anwar and I have been working together as business partners at our Rev-A Associates property consultancy in Shrewsbury. At Martin & Co we have gained Lindsey as a new business partner and she will be leading the business as office manager. We have also appointed Jodie Hillage as sales and lettings negotiator.

“We all have extensive experience in the property sector, which means we can deliver high quality property management and maintenance services.”

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
