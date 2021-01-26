International trade team welcomes three new recruits

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has added another three experts to its fast-growing international trade team.

Caroline Volles Loos, Kelly Roberts and Sam O’Sullivan

Trade documentation experts Caroline Volles Loos, Kelly Roberts and Sam O’Sullivan have been trained to help businesses navigate the complex area of customs declarations.

The international trade team, based at Shropshire Chamber’s offices, provides companies of any size or export experience with free support, and access to a range of Government-backed services.

Kelly has 25 years of previous experience working in the hospitality industry across the West Midlands, and says she has enjoyed the ‘huge learning curve’ of her latest role.

“I am looking forward to working with the Shropshire Chamber team,” she said. “This is a fantastic organisation, and somewhere I feel proud to work.”

Caroline, who was born in Brazil, has been living in the UK since 2009 and has a previous career background in online and mainstream retail administration.

She is also a keen amateur astronomer with a passion for the sciences, and is currently finishing her BSc in Physics.

Sam grew up near Liverpool but moved to San Diego in California in 2014, taking on various roles in the hospitality industry. He moved back to the UK in November last year to be closer to his family.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce was last month revealed as the top-performing chamber in the UK for helping business with their post-Brexit customs declarations.

A new report showed that the international trade team in Shropshire had recruited more businesses to the ‘Chamber Customs’ package than any of its other 40-plus counterparts across the country.

Chamber Customs delivers a declaration service for importers and exporters of all sizes, and is designed to take the hassle out of trading goods across international borders.

The service is offered direct to businesses and through UK freight forwarders, ensuring that customs clearance is accurate and timely, and avoids additional costs through delays or errors.