Oven valeting boss responds to latest lockdown by repeating Severn Hospice takings pledge

A Shropshire businessman has responded to the third national lockdown by once again offering to donate 10 percent of his takings to Severn Hospice.

Andrew Bowcott of Ovenu Telford

Doseley resident Andrew Bowcott, who runs oven valeting firm Ovenu Telford South, previously handed over £1,145 to the charity based on three months’ income.

Andrew and his wife Emma, who were both widowed at a young age, have now pledged to donate 10 percent of their January and February sales following the introduction of the latest lockdown.

He said: “Charities like Severn Hospice are really suffering through this dreadful pandemic and, with another lockdown, their income has once again taken a hit.

“I was delighted to have raised such a fantastic amount last year and I’m hoping that a fully booked client diary this month will again result in another substantial donation.”

The hospice provides free specialist support and care to more than 2,000 families a year across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness.

Andrew added: “Dealing with the loss of a loved one is an excruciating experience and Covid-19 has highlighted how vital our health workers are. I’m determined to continue to do something positive to show my gratitude for all they do.”

Jess Druce, the area fundraiser of Severn Hospice, said: “We are absolutely over the moon that Andrew’s chosen to support us once again. Supporters like Andrew are our lifeline, and their donations make such a difference to the families who desperately need our support.”

Severn Hospice has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been forced to close its shops – twice – its supporters have had to stay at home and its 2020 fundraising events were cancelled. Prior to the second lockdown which came into force at the start of January, the charity was already predicting it would end the financial year with a £500,000 fundraising deficit.”

Rik Hellewell, founder and managing director of the Ovenu franchise, said: “Once again Andrew is displaying real commitment to the community he serves.”

Ovenu Telford South continues to accept bookings at its discretion, with the strict stipulation that both parties observe the two-metre social distancing rule, along with guidelines on hygiene and cleanliness.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...