Estate agent launches free printing service to help Bridgnorth parents home schooling

By Shropshire Live Business

Parents in Bridgnorth and surrounding areas who are struggling to print their children’s schoolwork are being given a helping hand by a local estate agent.

Caroline Eaton, Director of Berriman Eaton
Caroline Eaton, Director of Berriman Eaton

Berriman Eaton has recognised the pressure and frustration home schooling is bringing and wants to help out by offering access to the high-quality printers they use when promoting their properties.

All parents need to do is email their documents over and members of staff will print them out and arrange for socially distanced collection.

It is the latest initiative to be launched through the company’s BE Community, a social responsibility programme designed to raise money for local causes and provide volunteering support where it is needed most.

Caroline Eaton, Director of Berriman Eaton, explained: “As a full-time working mum, like many of my colleagues, it’s a strain juggling the home schooling, let alone the Broadband speed, software updates, microphone connection and printing issues that are adding to the stress.

“Covid-19 is tough on everyone and we want to do our own little bit to help. We’ve got the technology and we’ve got people wanting to give a little back so why not? It means local children can have good quality learning material or have their own work printed in the best possible condition.”

Berriman Eaton, which has offices in Bridgnorth, Kidderminster, Tettenhall and Wombourne, has been running BE Community for five years now and in that time has taken part in charity challenges, organised a prescription delivery service, volunteered at the Good Shepherd in Wolverhampton, as well as completing a makeover project for The Haven Refuge.

In addition to the free printing service, the company is also getting behind St Michael’s Church of England School’s ‘Giving Shed’ in Tettenhall by donating food and essential items, which was set up in April to help those less fortunate.

Parents are invited to place donations and in turn can take things they may be struggling to get hold of or afford.

Andy Roberts, Managing Director of Berriman Eaton, concluded: “It’s part of our job to understand communities we sell and rent homes in and it feels right to give something back, especially during the pandemic.

“Our staff have really got on board since we started it five years ago and, by doing things out of the workplace, we have helped strengthen working relationships and friendships. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

