7.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home Business

Shropshire chartered surveyor lands new role as Agriculture Act 2020 takes effect

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire chartered surveyor has been appointed to a new arbitration panel introduced as part of major reforms under the Agriculture Act 2020.

Matthew Anwyl
Matthew Anwyl

Matthew Anwyl, managing partner of Berrys, has been appointed to the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) Panel of Arbitrators for a five-year term.

The Agriculture Act 2020 gives the CAAV powers as a statutory professional authority to appoint arbitrators to resolve disputes under the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986, Agricultural Tenancies Act 1995 and for other contractual disputes.

Matthew’s appointment was made following a rigorous assessment and interview process last month and took effect from Jan 11.

“I am delighted to join this new panel,” said Matthew who is already a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) President’s panel of rural arbitrators.

“The Agriculture Act 2020 made ground breaking changes to agricultural tenancy law including giving greater flexibility in rent reviews and increasing choice on the appointment of arbitrators in dispute resolution.

“Arbitrators can now be appointed from other professional bodies, namely the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) and the Agricultural Law Association (ALA), in addition to RICS.”

The object of arbitration is to obtain the fair resolution of disputes by an impartial tribunal with minimal delay and expense and extending the choice of arbitrators will be beneficial to both landlord and tenants.

“The CAAV will provide a panel of robust rural arbitrators with wide ranging skills able to assist with disputes over issues such as valuations, utilities, compensation claims, telecoms, rents, end of tenancy matters, pipeline claims and development option values,” Matthew added.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Future proof your business today

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with us for £50 per week

News

News

New walk-through COVID-19 testing facility to open in Ludlow

A new walk-through COVID-19 testing facility for those with symptoms is to open in Ludlow this Thursday.
Read Article
Staff from The Movement Centre in Oswestry celebrate receiving £55,000 from the National Lottery.

Oswestry’s Movement Centre scoops £55,000 National Lottery funding

Shropshire charity The Movement Centre is today celebrating after being awarded £55,000 in National Lottery funding.
Read Article
Police are seeking the owner of the dog.

Police seek dog owner following attack in Telford

Police are seeking the owner of pitbull dog after it attacked another dog in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Round 3 Match Report: Southampton 2 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town can be proud of their valiant performance despite being knocked out of the FA Cup by Premier League Southampton.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town announce Matt Millar has returned to Australia

Shrewsbury Town has announced that Matt Millar has returned to Newcastle Jets and will not join on a permanent basis.
Read Article

FA Cup Round 3 Match Preview: Southampton V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare to face Premier League Southampton in the FA Cup as well wishers continue to send their thoughts to Steve Cotterill.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Full Fibre are already live in some areas across Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury to benefit from multi-million investment by Full Fibre

Fibre broadband company Full Fibre has secured financing to build a new network for Shrewsbury, providing a better connection and an array of job opportunities for town.
Read Article
Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

Demand for digital drives new appointments for Shropshire website agency

Shropshire website agency is expanding its team to cope with increased demand for digital services during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Summerfield Healthcare team members in Shrewsbury.

Antigen testing rolled out to Shropshire employers

A Shropshire healthcare provider is working with businesses across the county, helping employers to protect their workforce and keep companies running during the pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Oliver and Will clearing the Walled Garden.

Derwen College praised by Britain in Bloom for its work

A specialist further education college near Oswestry has received praise for its hard work by horticultural campaign Britain in Bloom.
Read Article
Andrew and Natasha Whitman

Shropshire hotel provides perfect wedding day despite the pandemic

Newlyweds Natasha and Andrew Whitman say the Covid-19 pandemic did not spoil their dream day in December – thanks in no small part to staff at a Shropshire hotel.
Read Article
The Movement Centre team including Ann Norwood, Curtis Langley and Johnny Wilkes. Front on bike: Sam Dorricott - Centre volunteer.

Get Up and Go to help The Movement Centre

Have you eaten too much over Christmas? Are you keen to do something about it and work off all those mince pies? If so, it’s time to Get Up and Go and help a Shropshire-based charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Sarah McLean - Vegetarian Food for Carnivores

Shrewsbury Trauma Nurse creates meat-free cook book

A Shrewsbury trauma nurse has created a new recipe book aimed at anyone wanting to enjoy traditional meals without the meat.
Read Article
Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
heavy intensity rain
7.8 ° C
9.4 °
5 °
100 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
4 °

Advertisement Feature

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2021 Shropshire Live LLP