Shropshire chartered surveyor lands new role as Agriculture Act 2020 takes effect

A Shropshire chartered surveyor has been appointed to a new arbitration panel introduced as part of major reforms under the Agriculture Act 2020.

Matthew Anwyl

Matthew Anwyl, managing partner of Berrys, has been appointed to the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) Panel of Arbitrators for a five-year term.

The Agriculture Act 2020 gives the CAAV powers as a statutory professional authority to appoint arbitrators to resolve disputes under the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986, Agricultural Tenancies Act 1995 and for other contractual disputes.

Matthew’s appointment was made following a rigorous assessment and interview process last month and took effect from Jan 11.

“I am delighted to join this new panel,” said Matthew who is already a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) President’s panel of rural arbitrators.

“The Agriculture Act 2020 made ground breaking changes to agricultural tenancy law including giving greater flexibility in rent reviews and increasing choice on the appointment of arbitrators in dispute resolution.

“Arbitrators can now be appointed from other professional bodies, namely the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) and the Agricultural Law Association (ALA), in addition to RICS.”

The object of arbitration is to obtain the fair resolution of disputes by an impartial tribunal with minimal delay and expense and extending the choice of arbitrators will be beneficial to both landlord and tenants.

“The CAAV will provide a panel of robust rural arbitrators with wide ranging skills able to assist with disputes over issues such as valuations, utilities, compensation claims, telecoms, rents, end of tenancy matters, pipeline claims and development option values,” Matthew added.

