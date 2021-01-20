Shrewsbury to benefit from multi-million investment by Full Fibre

Fibre broadband company Full Fibre has secured financing to build a new network for Shrewsbury, providing a better connection and an array of job opportunities for town.

Full Fibre are already live in some areas across Shrewsbury.

COVID-19 has shown the stress that has been put on the current ageing copper network as we move further and faster towards a more technology-reliant, flexible way of working and living.

Fibre Network provider Full Fibre has announced a financing deal with specialist infrastructure investment fund Basalt, that will see the company spread its network to at least 500,000 homes and businesses across the UK by 2025.

The business will continue its focus on ‘forgotten’ market towns, including Shrewsbury, which may otherwise be left behind by the national fibre rollout. With a gigabit-capable connection, residents and businesses will be able to experience the array of benefits it can bring to their lives, including seamless streaming, ultrafast download and upload speeds and flawless video calls that have proved crucial in staying connected to loved ones throughout the pandemic.

Already Full Fibre are live and have customers in areas across Shrewsbury, including Coleham, Belle Vue and Cherry Orchard, however, this investment will extend the company’s current commitment so that the entire town will be connected with real fibre broadband. By having fibre built straight into the home rather than stopping at the nearest cabinet, Full Fibre’s fibre-optic network provides the fastest connection on the market, transforming lives and bringing Shrewsbury into the 21st Century.

As well as providing vast improvements to their customer’s daily life, the investment also provides an ample amount of new job opportunities for Shrewsbury. With unemployment climbing due to the difficulties businesses have faced during COVID-19, these record levels of investment will provide a booming employment market for the town and a ray of light and opportunity for those who have struggled throughout the pandemic. Already positions of all levels are being advertised and filled, with plans for a new office based in the centre of Shrewsbury.

Full Fibre CEO Oliver Helm said: “Full Fibre’s mission has always been to deliver pure fibre, wholesale only networks to underserved market towns. The current environment has highlighted more than ever the need for gigabit-capable fibre broadband to be available as standard. As we invest millions of pounds into these market towns, our new fibre infrastructure will help to revitalise businesses, drive economic growth and unlock social mobility where traditional copper services have frustrated progress.”

