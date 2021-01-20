Property investment company completes purchase of Grade II Listed Shrewsbury building

A Grade II Listed retail building in Shrewsbury town centre, which offers scope for residential conversion to its upper floors, has been sold to Marshall & Marshall Limited.

The property at 16/17 Castle Street has been purchased by Marshall & Marshall Limited.

The family-owned commercial and residential property investment company based in the heart of Shrewsbury has completed the purchase of 16/17 Castle Street, an attractive property extending in total to approximately 4,139 sq ft.

The building offers substantial accommodation arranged over three floors, with a large open plan retail area to the ground floor, with full width and side elevation glazed displays.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “It’s a very impressive building and we are delighted to have completed a sale to Marshall & Marshall Limited.

“They have exciting plans for the property as they intend to convert the upper floors to residential apartments and let out the ground floor as a commercial space.”

TSR has been retained to market the ground floor retail premises.



